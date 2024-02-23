Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.33

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.33 and last traded at $74.62, with a volume of 13009553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.93.

Get Carvana alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA

Carvana Stock Up 39.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 86.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Carvana by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 62.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.