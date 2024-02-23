CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $370.00

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $370.00 and last traded at $369.89, with a volume of 4297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $367.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.33.

CACI International Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,453.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,512.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CACI International by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,624,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in CACI International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 38,049.2% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 91,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 91,318 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

