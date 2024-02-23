Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.53

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 603102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOTU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. China Renaissance lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51 and a beta of -0.26.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

