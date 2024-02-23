Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Hits New 12-Month High at $297.20

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $297.20 and last traded at $294.89, with a volume of 20255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.58.

A number of analysts have commented on MORN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.18%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,367 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.60, for a total value of $379,479.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,891,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,476,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total value of $1,935,055.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,934,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,125,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,367 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.60, for a total transaction of $379,479.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,891,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,476,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,162 shares of company stock worth $12,848,459. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

