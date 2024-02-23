First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.96

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $107.96 and last traded at $107.80, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.32.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRID. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 608,386.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,089,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,012 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the third quarter worth $10,677,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 181.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 109,756 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $10,306,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 353.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 91,289 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.