First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.96

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $107.96 and last traded at $107.80, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.32.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
