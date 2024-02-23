Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.49

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.49 and last traded at $71.28, with a volume of 5962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZEUS

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $748.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olympic Steel

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.