ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.22

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.22 and last traded at $60.45, with a volume of 12754471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
