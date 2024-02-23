ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.22

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.22 and last traded at $60.45, with a volume of 12754471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $5,283,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $2,625,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

