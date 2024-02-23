Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.33

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 305535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 87.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,784 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 68.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,370 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,761 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 134,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

