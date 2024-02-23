Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.33

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 305535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
