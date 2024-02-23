Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.86

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.86 and last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 57039 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TARS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,408.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $810,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,988,408.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $161,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 830,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,963 shares of company stock worth $1,290,156. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

