Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 91,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 78,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Barksdale Resources Stock Down 16.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of C$18.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.50.

Get Barksdale Resources alerts:

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.