Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXTI. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised AXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $3.80 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,306,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 779,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 285,113 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AXT by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of AXT by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,244,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

