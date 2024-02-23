Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Old National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 143,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,767. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.