TEGNA Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

TEGNA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TEGNA has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TEGNA to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 311,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,224. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. TEGNA has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $22.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TEGNA

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 60.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 184.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGNA

About TEGNA

(Get Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.