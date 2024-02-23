Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $3,800.00 at Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,584.85.

Booking Trading Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $318.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,583.49. 221,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,230. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,383.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,575.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,251.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking will post 149.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

