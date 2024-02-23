Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.350–0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 million-$4.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 million. Enovix also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.35)-$(0.29) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENVX. B. Riley reduced their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Shares of ENVX stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,109. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enovix has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enovix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 84.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

