Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.56. 1,175,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $57.46.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,142,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after buying an additional 1,570,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 136.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,108,000 after buying an additional 1,486,229 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.