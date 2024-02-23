Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.93. 1,718,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,020,644. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $57.13.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.