Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $585.25. 714,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $597.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $521.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

