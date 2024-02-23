Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 195 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,591 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.51. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $2.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

