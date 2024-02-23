NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $850.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $823.94 and last traded at $816.22, with a volume of 16095081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $785.38.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.37.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $591.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 105.58%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

