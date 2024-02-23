Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 25237344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

