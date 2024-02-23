Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Position Lifted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, January 29th. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $3,371,927.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,321,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,569,494.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $848,134.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at $31,715,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

Celsius stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.07. 809,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,798. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.04 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average is $58.03.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

