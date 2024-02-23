19,678 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 383.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 700.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,064. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $206.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.