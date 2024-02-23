Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.03. The stock had a trading volume of 772,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,514. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $53.12.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

