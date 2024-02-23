Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 93.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 114.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 94.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 90,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SRE

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 309,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,421. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.70.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.