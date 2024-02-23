Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BKR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.43. 1,375,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,054,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.