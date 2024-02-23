Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 58.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $184.58. 113,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.58 and a twelve month high of $184.78.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

