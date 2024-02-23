Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.