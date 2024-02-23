Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,523 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $36.25. 47,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,144. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $42.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

