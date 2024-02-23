Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) by 211.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,461 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Nine Energy Service worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 1,936.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 16,950.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nine Energy Service from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NINE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 300,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,484. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

