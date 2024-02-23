Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,362 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,407,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,616 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,196,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.