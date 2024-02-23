Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 65 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $201,120,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $3,378,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,786,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,140,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,388,805 shares of company stock valued at $372,046,456. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.28. The company had a trading volume of 981,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,115. The firm has a market cap of $284.86 billion, a PE ratio of 111.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.61.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.86.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

