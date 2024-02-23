Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,675 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,002,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,288 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $114,709,000 after purchasing an additional 210,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded up $10.91 on Friday, reaching $278.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,339. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

