Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,341 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 87,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 135,226 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.54 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliance Resource Partners

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $682,253.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,202,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,092,601.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 138,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,158 in the last 90 days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

