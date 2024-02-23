Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 127.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.8 %

APTV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.21. 306,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,297. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $120.65.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.