VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $30.08. 1,192,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,944,717. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.