MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $2,000.00 at Susquehanna

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,804.29.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $232.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,585.05. 372,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,671.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,467.92. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 22.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

