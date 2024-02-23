Canaccord Genuity Group Trims ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Target Price to $9.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s current price.

ON24 Stock Performance

ONTF stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 173,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,677. ON24 has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $298.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.25). ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ON24

In other news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dominique Trempont sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 299,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,784 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ON24 by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 229.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

