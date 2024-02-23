Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.42.

Shares of ITCI traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.19. 82,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,740. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $3,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,822 shares of company stock worth $18,616,176. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

