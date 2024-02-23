Barclays Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $745.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $735.00 to $745.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.21.

Intuit Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $656.63. 335,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $628.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.47. The company has a market cap of $183.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $664.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

