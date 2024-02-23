Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 125.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GH. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GH

Guardant Health Trading Down 10.3 %

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. 467,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,391. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.99. Guardant Health has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $41.06.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 31.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after buying an additional 292,888 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 27.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,890,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,046,000 after buying an additional 403,475 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 151.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 231,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 139,384 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Guardant Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 911,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.