Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,203 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Trading Up 17.2 %

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $18.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $598,144.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,277.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $66,603.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,299.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,252 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $598,144.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,277.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 613,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,778 over the last three months. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACVA. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACVA

ACV Auctions Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.