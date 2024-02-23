Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Director Sells $89,865.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $89,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Braze Stock Performance
Braze stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.21. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $61.53.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BRZE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.
Braze Company Profile
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
