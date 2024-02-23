National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Shares of HL stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hecla Mining by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 19,751 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hecla Mining by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 615,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 551,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,913,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,564,000 after buying an additional 345,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,503 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

