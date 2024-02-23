Boise Cascade to Post FY2024 Earnings of $11.69 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $11.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.53. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $11.39 per share.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Read Our Latest Report on BCC

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.19. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $143.56. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.