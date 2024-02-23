FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FIGS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Separately, Barclays raised FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

FIGS opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in FIGS by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in FIGS during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in FIGS during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $2,812,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $2,812,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,802 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $545,396.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 625,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,355.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

