Boston Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Boston Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 194,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 273,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

