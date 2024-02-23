Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascot Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Ascot Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AOT. CIBC lowered their target price on Ascot Resources from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE:AOT opened at C$0.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.47. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$318.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

