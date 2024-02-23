DA Davidson Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NUS. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 2.9 %

NUS opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,699.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 866.71%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Further Reading

