William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $10.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.88. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $11.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2025 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.54.

NYSE:CRL opened at $246.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 662,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,650,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $4,377,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

